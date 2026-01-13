ExlService Holdings (BIT:1EXLS) Price Target Increased by 17.90% to 49.82

The average one-year price target for ExlService Holdings (BIT:1EXLS) has been revised to €49.82 / share. This is an increase of 17.90% from the prior estimate of €42.25 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €46.06 to a high of €54.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.33% from the latest reported closing price of €36.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 958 funds or institutions reporting positions in ExlService Holdings. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 5.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1EXLS is 0.27%, an increase of 7.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 195,374K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,413K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,344K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EXLS by 90.14% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,300K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,246K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EXLS by 11.66% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 4,998K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,013K shares , representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EXLS by 45.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,960K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,849K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EXLS by 15.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,043K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,411K shares , representing an increase of 15.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EXLS by 42.38% over the last quarter.

