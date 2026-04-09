ExlService Holdings (BIT:1EXLS) Price Target Decreased by 16.11% to 37.47

The average one-year price target for ExlService Holdings (BIT:1EXLS) has been revised to €37.47 / share. This is a decrease of 16.11% from the prior estimate of €44.67 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €30.67 to a high of €42.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.39% from the latest reported closing price of €24.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in ExlService Holdings. This is an decrease of 489 owner(s) or 51.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1EXLS is 0.09%, an increase of 66.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.27% to 149,097K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,928K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,413K shares , representing an increase of 8.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1EXLS by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 4,119K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,964K shares , representing an increase of 52.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EXLS by 61.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,046K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,043K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EXLS by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 3,781K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,417K shares , representing an increase of 9.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1EXLS by 1.45% over the last quarter.

Fenimore Asset Management holds 2,773K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,790K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EXLS by 0.48% over the last quarter.

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