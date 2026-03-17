ExlService Holdings Announces $125 Mln Accelerated Share Repurchase

(RTTNews) - ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS), a data and AI company, said on Tuesday that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase deal with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC to repurchase $125 million of shares.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of EXL, said: "This ASR, a part of our recently authorized $500 million common stock repurchase program, represents confidence in our ability to continue our growth trajectory and generate significant free cash flow."

The company plans to fund this share repurchase with cash on hand and debt.

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