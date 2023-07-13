News & Insights

Markets
EXLS

ExlService Announces 5-for-1 Forward Stock Split

July 13, 2023 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS), a data analytics company, announced on Thursday that it is implementing a five-for-one forward stock split, with trading on a post-split basis expected to begin on August 2.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of EXLS, said: "This split brings several benefits, including increased liquidity, improved transparency and lower trading costs for our stockholders..."

Shareholders of record as on July 25 are expected to receive the additional shares on August 1. There will be no change to the par value of the share and Nasdaq ticker symbol.

Earlier, the company had approved the stock split, along with a corresponding increase in the authorized number of shares from 100 million shares to 400 million shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXLS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.