ExlService Announces 5-for-1 Forward Stock Split

(RTTNews) - ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS), a data analytics company, announced on Thursday that it is implementing a five-for-one forward stock split, with trading on a post-split basis expected to begin on August 2.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of EXLS, said: "This split brings several benefits, including increased liquidity, improved transparency and lower trading costs for our stockholders..."

Shareholders of record as on July 25 are expected to receive the additional shares on August 1. There will be no change to the par value of the share and Nasdaq ticker symbol.

Earlier, the company had approved the stock split, along with a corresponding increase in the authorized number of shares from 100 million shares to 400 million shares.

