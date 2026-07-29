EXLS vs. VRT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Computers - IT Services stocks have likely encountered both ExlService Holdings (EXLS) and Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

ExlService Holdings and Vertiv Holdings Co. are both sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

EXLS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.62, while VRT has a forward P/E of 42.25. We also note that EXLS has a PEG ratio of 1.03. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. VRT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.16.

Another notable valuation metric for EXLS is its P/B ratio of 5.99. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, VRT has a P/B of 24.39.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to EXLS's Value grade of B and VRT's Value grade of D.

Both EXLS and VRT are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that EXLS is the superior value option right now.

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ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.