EXLS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of ExlService Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXLS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.83, changing hands as high as $64.98 per share. ExlService Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXLS's low point in its 52 week range is $40.61 per share, with $79.775 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.