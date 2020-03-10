EXLS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ExlService Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXLS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.36, changing hands as low as $66.07 per share. ExlService Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXLS's low point in its 52 week range is $57.46 per share, with $79.775 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.19.

