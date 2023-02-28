EXLCUSIVE-Biden administration to move on Midwest E15 gasoline sales rule this week -sources

By Jarrett Renshaw and Stephanie Kelly

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is expected on Wednesday to recommend for approval a rule that would allow expanded sales of gasoline with a higher ethanol blend in certain Midwest states, based on a request from governors in those states, four sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The approved rulemaking is not expected to take effect until summer of 2024, the sources said.

