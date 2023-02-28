Energy

EXLCUSIVE-Biden administration to move on Midwest E15 gasoline sales rule this week -sources

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

February 28, 2023 — 07:43 pm EST

Written by Jarrett Renshaw and Stephanie Kelly for Reuters ->

By Jarrett Renshaw and Stephanie Kelly

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is expected on Wednesday to recommend for approval a rule that would allow expanded sales of gasoline with a higher ethanol blend in certain Midwest states, based on a request from governors in those states, four sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The approved rulemaking is not expected to take effect until summer of 2024, the sources said.

