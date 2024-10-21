Is EXL Service (EXLS) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has ExlService Holdings (EXLS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

ExlService Holdings is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 312 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ExlService Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXLS' full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, EXLS has returned 31% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 19.7%. This shows that ExlService Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 70.7%.

Over the past three months, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, ExlService Holdings belongs to the Outsourcing industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.5% this year, meaning that EXLS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 167 stocks and is ranked #66. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +36.1%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on ExlService Holdings and Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

