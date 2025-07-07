EXL Named Top Leader in Everest Group Analytics and AI Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 for Second Consecutive Year

EXL has been recognized as a top Leader in AI services for the second year in a row by Everest Group.

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, has been named the top Leader in the Everest Group Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025, for the second consecutive year.





The Everest Group report examined 32 leading providers who derive more than 50% of their revenue from analytics and AI services on their ability to meet enterprise needs and deliver scalable, secure and high-impact AI and data solutions. EXL secured the top-right Leader position in the assessment for its robust generative AI capabilities, domain-led expertise and IP to accelerate client time-to-value.





“EXL has invested in advancing its data and AI capabilities, with an emphasis on domain-specific applications across insurance, healthcare, and retail,” said Vishal Gupta, partner at Everest Group. “This is reflected in solutions such as EXL Claims Assist, which leverages GenAI to streamline insurance claims processing. Its growing IP portfolio, including platforms like XTRAKTO.AI™ for intelligent document processing and EXL Code Harbor™ for AI-assisted code generation, enables faster implementation and greater operational efficiency. In addition, its collaboration with NVIDIA, leveraging platforms such as the NVIDIA NeMo™ and AI Enterprise to power offerings such as EXL Insurance LLM™ and EXL Smart Agent Assist™, strengthens its ability to build and scale high-performance AI solutions. These efforts have contributed to EXL’s positioning as a Leader in Everest Group’s Data and AI Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.”





“Many companies have adopted AI, but only the true leaders in the space are going several steps further to integrate AI across enterprise workflows, leveraging the power of this technology to truly transform their operating models,” said Anand “Andy” Logani, chief digital and AI officer at EXL. “EXL’s consistent performance in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix is an affirmation of our efforts to not just play in the AI space, but to be the world leader in helping our clients unlock the full power of AI to improve their businesses.”





To read more about the Everest Group 2025 report, click here for the custom version of the



report



. For more information about EXL’s analytics and AI solutions, click



here



.







About EXL







EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 60,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit





www.exlservice.com





.









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.









Contacts









Media







Keith Little





+1 703-598-0980









media.relations@exlservice.com











Investor Relations







John Kristoff





+1 212 209 4613









IR@exlservice.com







