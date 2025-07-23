EXL Named Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's 2025 PEAK Matrix® Assessment for Group Life Insurance Technology

EXL has been recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in group life insurance technology by Everest Group for 2025.

EXL, a global data and AI company, has been named a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group's 2025 PEAK Matrix Assessment for Group Life Insurance and Benefits Core Technology Products in North America. The assessment reviewed 15 top providers, focusing on their capabilities in cloud-native infrastructure and advanced analytics. EXL received accolades for its robust domain expertise, extensive suite of automation and AI tools, and the ability to modernize large-scale platforms through analytics. The company's LifePRO™ platform and proprietary tools, like MedConnection™, enhance group insurance administration through intelligent processing and streamlined workflows. EXL's president noted the industry's shift toward digital transformation and expressed pride in the recognition, reinforcing their commitment to improving client services in group life insurance.

Potential Positives

EXL has been recognized as a Leader and Star Performer by Everest Group in the Group Life Insurance and Benefits Core Technology Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 for North America, highlighting its competitive position in the industry.

The recognition underscores EXL's deep domain expertise, expanding suite of automation and AI-driven tools, and its capability to modernize large-scale platforms, aligning well with the needs of the North American group life insurance sector.

Everest Group's endorsement of EXL's integrated technology and operations model on the LifePRO™ platform could enhance the company's credibility and attract new clients looking for advanced solutions in group insurance administration.

Potential Negatives

Despite being recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group's assessment, the press release does not provide specific numbers or metrics related to EXL's market share or client growth, leaving some stakeholders without clear quantitative evidence of the company's success.

The cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements emphasizes significant risks and uncertainties that could affect EXL's future performance, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's stability and growth prospects.

There is no mention of any recent challenges or issues faced by EXL, which could imply a lack of transparency about potential underlying problems in the business, raising questions about the overall health of the company.

FAQ

What recognition did EXL receive from Everest Group in 2025?

EXL was recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in the Group Life Insurance and Benefits Core Technology Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 – North America.

What factors contributed to EXL's recognition as a Leader?

EXL's deep domain expertise, automation tools, AI capabilities, and modernized platforms were key factors in its recognition as a Leader.

How does EXL's technology benefit group life insurance clients?

EXL's technology streamlines administration, enhances service levels, and supports intelligent workflows in group life insurance operations.

What is the significance of the LifePRO™ platform for EXL?

LifePRO™ integrates technology and operations, enabling modular capabilities across various functions like policy administration, billing, and claims management.

Where can I find more information about EXL's insurance solutions?

More information about EXL's insurance solutions can be found on their official website at www.exlservice.com.

$EXLS Insider Trading Activity

$EXLS insiders have traded $EXLS stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AJAY AYYAPPAN (EVP & Gen Counsel/Corp. Sec'y.) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 23,040 shares for an estimated $1,176,638 .

. VIKAS BHALLA (President of EXL) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,152,750

ANITA MAHON (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,358 shares for an estimated $924,488 .

. JAYNIE M STUDENMUND sold 14,580 shares for an estimated $692,987

MAURIZIO NICOLELLI (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 13,753 shares for an estimated $675,822

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EXLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 229 institutional investors add shares of $EXLS stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EXLS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXLS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EXLS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EXLS forecast page.

$EXLS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXLS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EXLS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $55.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Puneet Jain from JP Morgan set a target price of $53.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 David Grossman from Stifel set a target price of $54.0 on 02/27/2025

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, has been recognized by Everest Group as a Leader and Star Performer in the Group Life Insurance and Benefits Core Technology Products PEAK Matrix



®



Assessment 2025 – North America.





The Everest Group report evaluated 15 leading providers of life insurance and benefits technology on their delivery of cloud-native infrastructure, advanced analytics, and configurable core systems that address the unique complexities of group life and benefits administration to their respective clients. EXL was recognized as a Leader for its deep domain expertise, growing library of automation and AI tools tailored for group life operations, and its ability to modernize large-scale platforms through analytic-driven insights.





“EXL brings deep domain expertise and digital capability to the group insurance administration space, underpinned by its integrated technology and operations model on the LifePRO™ platform,” said Vigitesh Tewary, practice director at Everest Group. “Its ability to streamline administration and enhance service levels is further strengthened by proprietary assets such as MedConnection™, which support intelligent workflow processing, case management, and underwriting optimization. With modular capabilities across policy administration, billing, claims, and servicing, EXL aligns well with carriers operating in hybrid or multi-vendor ecosystems. The firm’s expanding suite of automation and AI-driven tools enables dynamic decisioning, real-time validations, and workflow automation tailored specifically for group life operations. These factors have contributed to its recognition as a Leader in Everest Group’s Group Life Insurance and Benefits Core Technology Products PEAK Matrix



®



Assessment 2025 – North America.”





“The North American group life insurance industry is experiencing a rapid wave of digital transformation. As a result, clients are on the hunt for tools that will allow them to supercharge their quoting, underwriting, billing, and payout management capabilities,” said Vivek Jetley, president and head of insurance, healthcare, and life sciences, EXL. “We’re proud to receive this prestigious recognition from Everest Group and look forward to continuing to help our clients provide precise, tailored group life services to their clients.”





To read more about the Everest Group 2025 report, click



here



for the custom version of the report. For more information about EXL’s insurance solutions, click



here



.







About EXL







EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 60,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.









Contacts









Media







Keith Little









media.relations@exlservice.com











Investor Relations







John Kristoff





+1 212 209 4613









IR@exlservice.com







