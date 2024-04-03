EXL Appoints Rohit Kapoor To Succeed Vikram Pandit As Board Chair

(RTTNews) - Data analytics company EXL [EXLS] announced Wednesday changes to its board of directors and management structure to better position the company for continued growth as it enhances its focus on data and AI. The changes became effective April 1, 2024.

Rohit Kapoor has been appointed board chair, in addition to his role as chief executive officer (CEO). Vikram Pandit, who currently serves as board chair, will transition to lead independent director.

Kapoor has served as CEO since 2008 and board vice chair since 2012. Pandit has been a director of the company since 2018 and board chair since 2022.

Vikas Bhalla and Vivek Jetley, who are currently executive vice president and head of insurance and executive vice president and head of analytics, respectively, have each been promoted to president of EXL in addition to their current business head roles.

In their expanded roles, they will take on broader companywide responsibilities, including supporting the board chair & CEO to drive overall corporate performance and the adoption of its data and AI-led solutions. Bhalla and Jetley will continue to report to Kapoor.

