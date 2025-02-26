EXL Announces Agenda for AI in Action Global Event Series Focused on Scalable AI Solutions

EXL announces its AI in action global event series with industry leaders discussing scalable AI strategies. Registration is open.

EXL, a global data and AI company, has announced its third annual AI in Action global event series, titled “Driving the Shift to Scalable AI,” featuring keynotes from leaders at EXL, Google, and AWS, along with over 20 industry CIOs and AI experts. The three virtual events, scheduled for March 5, 13, and 20, will present practical strategies for businesses to implement scalable AI solutions that achieve measurable outcomes. The agenda includes panels with industry leaders from banking, insurance, healthcare, and utilities, showcasing real-world applications of AI. Keynote speakers include EXL's CEO Rohit Kapoor and prominent figures from Google and AWS. Registration is free and now open for all sessions, aiming to equip decision-makers with the tools and insights needed to leverage AI for innovation and growth.

Potential Positives

EXL has organized a significant global event series featuring industry leaders from Google and AWS, highlighting its position as a key player in the AI sector.

The event focuses on "Driving the Shift to Scalable AI," addressing a widely recognized need in the market, which could enhance EXL's credibility and visibility in the industry.

Real-world demonstrations of EXL's data and AI-led solutions during the event may attract potential clients by showcasing practical applications and tangible benefits of their offerings.

Registration for the event is complimentary, potentially increasing attendance and engagement from a wide range of enterprise decision-makers across various industries.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights that the event is free to attend, which may indicate a lack of confidence in attracting paying attendees or sponsorships.

There is no mention of any significant new product launches or innovations at the event, which could suggest a stagnation in the company’s offerings.

The language used centers heavily on future potential rather than current successes, which may reflect an underlying need to bolster the company's image in a competitive market.

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a global data and AI company, has unveiled the agenda for its third annual AI in action global event series, featuring keynotes with leaders from EXL, Google, and AWS, as well as a lineup of more than 20 industry CIOs and AI experts.





Themed "Driving the Shift to Scalable AI," the three virtual events will provide actionable strategies to help businesses deploy scalable and reliable AI solutions that deliver measurable outcomes. AI in action brings together industry leaders, real-world demonstrations, and panel discussions to bridge the gap between AI proof-of-concepts and enterprise-wide implementation. Registration is complimentary and is open now for all sessions: March 5 (Americas), March 13 (EMEA) and March 20 (APAC).



here



.







Key speakers and agenda items include:











Moderator



Moderator – John Gallant, enterprise consulting director at CIO.com, will moderate EXL's AI in action events across the globe. John is a well-known thought leader in the technology industry.







– John Gallant, enterprise consulting director at CIO.com, will moderate EXL’s AI in action events across the globe. John is a well-known thought leader in the technology industry.





Keynote sessions –



–













Rohit Kapoor, EXL’s chairman and chief executive officer will host two keynote sessions.







Accelerating business outcomes with data, AI and human expertise



with Kevin Ichhpurani, president, global partner ecosystem at Google Cloud.







Scaling business growth: Real-world strategies using agentic AI



with Rahul Pathak, vice president of data and AI go to market at AWS.











–









Client panels



Client panels – Industry leaders from the world's leading banks, insurance, health and utilities companies will share how they are scaling Ai for measurable impact. The group of panelists for the March 5 event include:

Panel: Staying ahead in the age of AI: Practical lessons from visionary leaders





Panel:



Staying ahead in the age of AI: Practical lessons from visionary leaders



with Sarthak Pattanaik, head of artificial intelligence, BNY; Dak Liyanearachchi, chief data and technology officer, NRG Energy; and Ashish Atreja, founder of VALID.AI and professor and former chief information and chief digital health officer at UC Davis Health.

Panel: From data to AI, and AI to data: The evolving symbiosis









Panel:



From data to AI, and AI to data: The evolving symbiosis



will include Preetha Sekharan, vice president, digital incubator, Unum; Randy Huang, vice president, chief data scientist for U.S. business, Prudential Financial; and Sidd Kuckreja, chief technology officer, TruStage.











– Industry leaders from the world’s leading banks, insurance, health and utilities companies will share how they are scaling Ai for measurable impact. The group of panelists for the March 5 event include:









Real-world demonstrations



Real-world demonstrations – EXL will demonstrate how its latest data and AI-led solutions are transforming workflows across core business functions in insurance, finance, healthcare, and more in the following demonstrations:

Delivering measurable impact with large language models:















Delivering measurable impact with large language models:



will Experience how ECL's domain-specific LLM is transforming businesses across industries by integrating agentic AI with generative AI, predictive models and automation.

Driving innovation through AI-powered code modernization:











Driving innovation through AI-powered code modernization:



we'll showcase real-world stories of how Code Harbor accelerates development with pre-built APIs, SDKs, and agentic AI capabilities, enabling seamless integration, scalable solutions, and measurable business impact.

Leveraging the synergy of AI and machine learning in debt collections:











Leveraging the synergy of AI and machine learning in debt collections:



Experience how the power of GenAI and machine learning are transforming debt collections with an omnichannel approach that engages customers, understands their situation and offers personalized payment options.











– EXL will demonstrate how its latest data and AI-led solutions are transforming workflows across core business functions in insurance, finance, healthcare, and more in the following demonstrations:





“The true value of data AI lies in its scalability—its ability to integrate seamlessly and deliver tangible business outcomes at scale,” said Vishal Chhibbar, executive vice president, international growth markets and chief growth officer at EXL. “AI in action will provide organizations with the tools, expertise and strategies needed to harness the full potential of data and AI.”





This virtual event is ideal for enterprise decision-makers across industries who are determined to drive innovation and growth through cutting-edge data and AI advancements.







Registration Now Open







Registration for the AI in action event is free and available by registering



here



. Don't miss the chance to gain firsthand insights from industry leaders and EXL experts. Visit the AI in action website to secure your spot.







Americas event



is March 5, 2025, from 10-11:30 a.m. ET.

EMEA event







EMEA event



is March 13, 2025, from 1-2:30 p.m. GMT.

APAC event







APAC event



is March 20, 2025, from 12-1:30 p.m. AEDT.

About EXL







About EXL







EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 59,000 employees spanning six continents.

Contacts



www.exlservice.com



.







Contacts









Media







Keith Little





+1 703-598-0980







media.relations@exlservice.com









Investor Relations







John Kristoff





+1 212 209 4613







IR@exlservice.com

















