EXK Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q1, Low Volumes Offset Price Gains

Endeavour Silver Corporation EXK reported break-even earnings per share in the first quarter of 2025. The bottom line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of three cents per share.

Including one-time items, EXK reported a loss of 13 cents per share in the first quarter of 2025 compared with a loss of one cent in the first quarter of 2024.

Endeavour Silver’s Q1 Revenues Flat Y/Y

The company’s revenues were flat year over year at $64 million as gains from higher prices for silver and gold were offset by lower sales volumes for both. The top line, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $61 million.

EXK sold 1.22 million ounces of silver in the first quarter (down 30% year over year) and 8,538 ounces of gold (down 22% year over year). The average realized silver price was $31.99 per ounce in the quarter, up 36% year over year. The average realized gold price increased 37% year over year to $2,903 per ounce in the quarter.

EXK’s Q1 EBITDA Dips Y/Y

Endeavour Silver recorded cash costs per silver ounce of $15.89, up 20% from the year-ago quarter. Total production costs per ounce rose 28% year over year to $24.23. All-in-sustaining costs of $24.48 per silver-equivalent ounce marked a 14% rise from the year-ago quarter.

EXK reported a mine-operating profit of $12.8 million in the quarter under review compared with $11.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $15.1 million, reflecting a 6% decline from $16.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Endeavour Silver’s Cash Position at Q1 End

The company ended the first quarter of 2025 with $64.7 million in cash in hand. Cash generated from operating activities was around $3.36 million compared with $4.58 million in the year-ago quarter.

EXK Completes Acquisition of Minera Kolpa

Subsequent to the quarter end, Endeavour Silver completed the acquisition of Compañía Minera Kolpa S.A. and its main asset, the Huachocolpa Uno Mine.

The total consideration is $145 million, which comprised $80 million payable in cash and $65 million payable in common shares of Endeavour Silver upon closing. The company has also agreed to pay up to an additional $10 million in contingent payments, payable in cash, upon the occurrence of certain events, and will also add approximately $20 million in net debt, which will remain outstanding and repayable by Minera Kolpa.

The company also closed the $35 million copper stream with Versamet Royalties Corp.. This will be used to fund the cash component of the acquisition.

Endeavour Silver’s Production Numbers in Q1

Endeavour Silver produced 1.87 million silver equivalent ounces in the first quarter of 2025. This reflected an 18% decrease from the year-ago quarter due to reduced silver production at the Guanaceví mine, which offset higher silver output at Bolañitos.

Consolidated silver production was down 17% year over year to 1,205,793 ounces. Meanwhile, EXK’s total gold production in the quarter fell 18% to 8,338 ounces.

EXK Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have dipped 7.2% over the past year compared with the industry's 9.9% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Endeavour Silver’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

EXK’s Peer Performances in Q1

First Majestic Silver Corp. AG reported record revenues of $243.9 million in the first quarter, 130% higher than the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share were five cents, an improvement from the loss of six cents reported by First Majestic in the first quarter of 2024.

First Majestic Silver produced 7.7 million silver equivalent ounces in the first quarter of 2025, which includes 3.7 million silver ounces and 36,469 gold ounces. The silver equivalent ounces produced marked a solid 49% year-over-year increase, attributed to an 88% surge in silver production.

Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 20 cents compared with nine cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents. Revenues were up 44% year over year to $290 million.



Fortuna Mining produced 103,459 gold equivalent ounces in the first quarter of 2025, which marked an 8.1% decrease from the year-ago quarter. This includes a gold production of 91,893 ounces, which increased 2.5% year over year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM reported earnings per share of seven cents for first-quarter 2025, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of three cents. The company posted earnings of two cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

ASM’s revenues surged 52% year over year to $18.8 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18 million. The upside was driven by higher production and realized prices.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines produced 678,458 silver equivalent ounces in the first quarter, representing an 8% increase year over year. Silver output was up 6%, gold output rose 25% and copper production increased 19%.

