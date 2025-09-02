EXK Hits 52-Week High: What's Aiding the Stock's Performance?

Endeavour Silver Corporation EXK shares scaled a new 52-week high of $6.29 on Friday before closing the session lower at $6.24. The increase was fueled by rising metal prices.



Endeavour Silver has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

What’s Driving Endeavour Silver Stock?

Increase in Metal Prices: Several factors have contributed to the upward trajectory of gold prices in 2025, including increased geopolitical tensions, a depreciating U.S. dollar, the potential for monetary policy easing, continuous purchasing by central banks and tariff conditions. Backed by these, the yellow metal broke through the $3,500-per-ounce threshold for the first time in April 2025. Gold prices, currently at $3,478 per ounce, are nearing this record high, fueled by high expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut this month.



Silver prices reached a 13-year high above $40 per ounce as investors turned to safe assets amid global uncertainty. This momentum in the prices of gold and silver is likely to boost Endeavour Silver’s results in the upcoming quarters.



Solid Q2 Silver Production Performance: The company produced 2.5 million silver-equivalent ounces in the second quarter of 2025. This reflected a 17% increase from the year-ago quarter, driven by the addition of the Kolpa operation in May 2025.



Consolidated silver production was up 13% year over year to 1,483,736 ounces. Total silver ounces sold increased 21% year over year to 1.48 million ounces.



At the second quarter-end, the company held 242,980 ounces of silver and 701 ounces of gold in bullion inventory. EXK also held 24,970 ounces of silver and 399 ounces of gold in the concentrate inventory.



Solid Financial Position: The company ended second-quarter 2025 with $52.5 million in cash on hand. Cash generated from operating activities was around $21.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared with $12 million in the second quarter of 2024.



Endeavour Silver, on July 10, announced that it inked a deal with BMO Capital Markets Corp. and other agents to sell up to $60 million worth of common shares over the next 24 months through at-the-market distributions on the New York Stock Exchange.



The shares will be sold at prevailing market prices, exclusively in the United States. The company plans on using the net proceeds from the sale to advance the evaluation and development of its Pitarrilla and Parral properties, and cover any cash shortfalls during the ramp-up of operations at the Terronera project. The cash will also be used to assess potential development-stage mineral properties for acquisition, continue exploration at existing properties and meet working capital requirements.



Strong Performances of New Mines: On Aug. 5, 2025, Endeavour Silver announced that 57,080 tons were milled at its Terronera mine located in Jalisco State, Mexico, in July. Following the completion of commissioning, the mine has seen a significant increase in throughput. As the mill ramp-up progresses, Terronera is steadily approaching its target sustainable production levels and moving closer to commercial production.



On May 1, 2025, EXK closed the acquisition of Minera Kolpa for $145 million. The acquisition of the Kolpa mine has boosted the company’s growth prospects.



Endeavour Silver is boosting its operations with a larger resource base and higher production capacity, backed by the acquisition of the Kolpa mine and with Terronera approaching commercial production.

EXK Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of the company have surged 122% over the past year, outperforming the industry's 64.6% growth and the S&P’s 19.5% rise.

