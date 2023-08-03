Exide Industries (NSE:EXIDEIND) Price Target Increased by 9.08% to 245.88

The average one-year price target for Exide Industries (NSE:EXIDEIND) has been revised to 245.88 / share. This is an increase of 9.08% from the prior estimate of 225.42 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 191.90 to a high of 304.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.93% from the latest reported closing price of 255.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exide Industries. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXIDEIND is 0.08%, an increase of 20.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.33% to 36,404K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,529K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,302K shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXIDEIND by 16.59% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,072K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,999K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,787K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXIDEIND by 24.82% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,692K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEMGX - Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund holds 2,828K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,021K shares, representing an increase of 28.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXIDEIND by 80.55% over the last quarter.

