Exide Industries (NSE:EXIDEIND) Price Target Increased by 9.04% to 277.26

The average one-year price target for Exide Industries (NSE:EXIDEIND) has been revised to 277.26 / share. This is an increase of 9.04% from the prior estimate of 254.28 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 210.08 to a high of 351.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.47% from the latest reported closing price of 281.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exide Industries. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXIDEIND is 0.11%, an increase of 28.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 37,409K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,529K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,180K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,072K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXIDEIND by 22.40% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,013K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,999K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXIDEIND by 21.39% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,692K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEMGX - Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund holds 2,828K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

