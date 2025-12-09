Markets
Exicure Shares Surge 41% On Promising Phase 2 Data For Multiple Myeloma Drug

December 09, 2025 — 02:27 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) skyrocketed 41.37%, adding $2.18 to trade at $7.45, after the company announced positive topline results from its Phase 2 study of burixafor in multiple myeloma.

The data reportedly showed encouraging efficacy and safety signals, renewing investor optimism about burixafor's potential as a novel therapy in a difficult-to-treat cancer indication.

Volume surged sharply above normal levels as markets reacted to the update. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $3.20 - $9.80, reflecting the high volatility typical of early-stage biotech names.

