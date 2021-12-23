Exicure Inc Shares Fall 2.3% Below Previous 52-Week Low - Market Mover

Exicure Inc (XCUR) shares closed 2.3% lower than its previous 52 week low, giving the company a market cap of $19M. The stock is currently down 87.3% year-to-date, down 88.4% over the past 12 months, and down 91.5% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.3%.
Trading Activity
- Trading volume this week was 41.2% lower than the 20-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.1.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price is the same as the performance of its peers in the Industrials industry sector , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 199.7%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 195.1%
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.