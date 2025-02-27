$EXFY stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EXFY stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,231,625 of trading volume.

$EXFY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $EXFY:

$EXFY insiders have traded $EXFY stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXFY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID MICHAEL BARRETT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 679,674 shares for an estimated $2,256,266 .

. ANURADHA MURALIDHARAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 82,068 shares for an estimated $258,575 .

. RYAN SCHAFFER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 35,010 shares for an estimated $91,644 .

. JASON FAHR MILLS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 13,579 shares for an estimated $43,617 .

. DANIEL VIDAL has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,211 shares for an estimated $35,762.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EXFY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $EXFY stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $EXFY on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.