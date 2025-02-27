$EXFY stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EXFY stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,231,625 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EXFY:
$EXFY Insider Trading Activity
$EXFY insiders have traded $EXFY stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXFY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID MICHAEL BARRETT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 679,674 shares for an estimated $2,256,266.
- ANURADHA MURALIDHARAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 82,068 shares for an estimated $258,575.
- RYAN SCHAFFER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 35,010 shares for an estimated $91,644.
- JASON FAHR MILLS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 13,579 shares for an estimated $43,617.
- DANIEL VIDAL has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,211 shares for an estimated $35,762.
$EXFY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $EXFY stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 855,978 shares (-92.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,867,526
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 774,271 shares (+853.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,593,807
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 752,625 shares (-52.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,521,293
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 737,075 shares (-61.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,469,201
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 682,087 shares (+381.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,284,991
- MORGAN STANLEY added 617,381 shares (+228.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,068,226
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 602,565 shares (+72.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,018,592
