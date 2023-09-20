Exemption to anti-bias law for 'ministers' may apply to gay teacher, judges say

By Daniel Wiessner

Sept 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday seemed poised to decide whether a gay Catholic school teacher had religious duties that bar him from suing a North Carolina school over his firing, even though the school had been pushing to have the case tossed on alternate legal theories.

A three-judge 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Richmond, Virginia, heard oral arguments in Charlotte Catholic High School's bid to dismiss a lawsuit by Lonnie Billard, a former drama teacher and substitute who was terminated in 2014 after announcing that he was marrying his male partner.

The judges sounded sympathetic to the school's claim that continuing to employ Billard would go against the Catholic values it was seeking to model for students.

But Circuit Judges Paul Niemeyer and Pamela Harris said they were concerned that instead of relying on the so-called "ministerial exception" to anti-discrimination laws, the school was pushing broader arguments that could apply to many more employees who do not perform religious functions.

“Many people would probably be of the view that you can’t make a Catholic school retain this teacher,” Harris said to Luke Goodrich of the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, who represents the school. “But none of the tools you’re giving us gets at that problem.”

The ministerial exception, which was created by courts and bolstered by a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling involving Catholic school teachers, says anti-discrimination laws do not apply to religious organizations' employment decisions with respect to workers with religious duties.

In the district court, Charlotte Catholic had stipulated to not raising the ministerial exception as a defense to avoid a protracted discovery process over Billard's exact job duties.

Instead, the school argued that Billard's lawsuit should be dismissed under an exemption in federal anti-bias law allowing religious organizations to treat employees differently because of their religious practices.

Alternatively, the school claimed it was shielded from the lawsuit by the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which bars the government from interfering with religious practice.

Goodrich on Wednesday said he welcomed a ruling from the 4th Circuit on whether the ministerial exception applies to Billard's case, but did not want to violate the stipulation by making that argument.

Harris said the stipulation was irrelevant because the ministerial exception arises out of the U.S. Constitution, so defendants cannot waive it as a defense. And it made sense to resolve the case under an existing framework rather than delve into Charlotte Catholic's novel arguments and potentially create "brand new law," the judge said.

Billard's lawyer, Joshua Block of the American Civil Liberties Union, told the court that it should apply the ministerial exception and find that Billard was not a minister because he did not perform explicitly religious duties.

"Having some shadowy principle for employees that are not ministers but are sufficient to trigger church autonomy — that's a hard line to draw," Block said.

The 4th Circuit panel includes Circuit Judge Robert King.

The case is Billard v. Charlotte Catholic High School, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-1440.

For Billard: Joshua Block of the American Civil Liberties Union

For Charlotte Catholic High School: Luke Goodrich of the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty

Read more:

U.S. Supreme Court protects religious schools from employment bias suits

Justices eye expansion of religious exemption to anti-bias law

Liberty University art prof's status as 'minister' divides U.S. court

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.