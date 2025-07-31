Exelon's Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Lag, Delivery Volume Up

Exelon Corporation’s EXC second-quarter 2025 earnings of 39 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents by 5.4%.



The bottom line decreased 17% from the year-ago level of 47 cents. Lower utility earnings, primarily due to the timing of distribution earnings at ComEd and higher costs at Exelon holding company due to the Customer Relief Fund contribution and higher interest expense, adversely impacted earnings in the reported quarter.



On a GAAP basis, earnings were 39 cents per share, which decreased 13.3% from the year-ago quarter’s 45 cents.

Total Revenues of Exelon

Exelon reported revenues of $5.42 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.53 billion by 1.9%. The top line was 1.2% up from the year-ago figure of $5.36 billion.

Highlights of Exelon’s Q2 Release

In the reported quarter, the company served more customers than the year-ago quarter; consequently, total electric deliveries touched 41,684 gigawatt hours in the first six months of 2025, up 1.7% from the year-ago period, primarily due to higher volumes sold to the entire customer group.



Due to revenue decoupling, ComEd’s distribution earnings were not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.



Exelon's total operating expenses increased nearly 1% year over year to $4.5 billion.



Operating income amounted to $0.92 billion, up 1.5% year over year.



Interest expenses totaled $531 million, up nearly 9.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



In the reported quarter, adjusted net income was $392 million compared with $472 million in the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Details of EXC

Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd): Adjusted earnings in the second quarter were $228 million, down 20% from the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to the timing of distribution earnings and lower transmission peak load.



PECO Energy Company (PECO): Adjusted operating earnings for the reported quarter increased 46.2% year over year to $136 million, primarily due to higher electric and gas distribution rates associated with updated recovery of investments to serve customers, partially offset by an increase in storm costs.



Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE): Adjusted earnings for the quarter improved 22.2% year over year to $55 million due to higher distribution rates associated with updated recovery of investments to serve customers.



Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI): Adjusted operating earnings for the quarter decreased 11.1% year over year to $162 million due to lower impacts of the Maryland multi-year plans reconciliations, increases in credit loss and interest expense, and storm costs at Pepco.

EXC’s Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $724 million as of June 30, 2025, compared with $357 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt was $45.52 billion as of June 31, 2025, compared with $42.94 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash provided by operating activities in the first six months of 2025 totaled $2.71 billion compared with $2.45 billion in the year-ago period.

Guidance of Exelon

Exelon reaffirmed earnings in the range of $2.64-$2.74 per share for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pinned at $2.69 per share, on par with the midpoint of the company’s guided range. The company also reaffirmed its adjusted (non-GAAP) operating EPS compounded annual growth target of 5-7% through 2028.



Exelon will be making $38 billion of critical investments in its energy infrastructure in the 2025-2028 period.

Zacks Rank of Exelon

