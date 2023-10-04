Exelon's (EXC) ComEd, Millennium Garages to Add 300 EV Chargers

Exelon Corporation’s EXC unit ComEd, in partnership with Millennium Garages, announced its plan to install up to 300 total electric vehicle (EV) chargers at the downtown Chicago parking complex by 2026, out of which 100 have already been installed.

Benefits of the Partnership

With the rise in the number of EVs, the demand for charging infrastructure increases. ComEd’s partnership with Millennium Garages will expand charging infrastructure and support State’s goal of opening Illinois’ roads to 1 million EVs by 2030.



Millennium Garages is home to the Midwest’s largest public EV charging hub. The four underground facilities include more than 9,000 parking spaces. The 100 level-2 EV chargers can charge an EV from zero to 80% in a few hours. The garages have a variety of charging options for customers, like EVPassport, ChargePoint, FlashParking etc., with all charging to be powered by renewable wind energy.

Exelon’s Prospects in U.S. EV Charging Market

Per the Mordon Intelligence’s report, the U.S. EV charging equipment market is estimated to be valued at $4.2 billion by the end of 2023. It is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 22.8%, reaching $11.73 billion by the end of 2028. Currently, northern Illinois has 70,000 EVs, nearly 23,000 of which are registered in Cook County.



ComEd aims to spend $231 million over 2023-2025 to help its customers benefit from electricity and other electrified technologies. This plan includes rebates, fleet electrification, programs to educate customers and pilot programs to study electrification benefits.



In August 2023, ComEd announced a partnership with the regional and municipal leaders to launch a new EV Charging Delivery Rate option, which entails adopting an expanded network of EV charging infrastructure across Illinois.

Peer Moves

To reap the benefits of the growing U.S. EV charging market, utilities such as Duke Energy DUK, Entergy Corp. ETR and American Electric Power AEP have also been expanding their footprint in the EV market.



Duke Energy aims to convert all of its 4,000 light-duty vehicles and 50% of its 6,000 medium-duty, heavy-duty and off-road vehicles to EVs, plug-in hybrids or other zero-carbon alternatives by 2030. In August 2023, Duke Energy teamed up with General Motors, Ford Motor Company and BMW of North America to roll out a flat fee residential charging subscription pilot.



DUK’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth rate is pegged at 6.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2023 sales indicates an increase of 1.3% over 2022’s reported figure.



Entergy’s Electric Technology Program provides incentives to purchase EVs and charging infrastructure. The EV program provides information on choices, economic considerations and the benefits of the same. In September 2023, Entergy partnered with First Student, the largest school transportation company in North America, to pilot the first vehicle-to-grid project inside its service territory.



ETR’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 5.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2023 earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 4.5% over 2022’s reported figure.



American Electric Power aims to electrify 40% of its on-road fleet and 50% of the forklifts by 2030. Many of AEP’s companies have taken the initiative to provide rebates to its EV customers. In 2022, AEP Ohio installed more than 350 EV stations across its service territory.



AEP’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2023 sales indicates an increase of 1.7% over 2022’s reported figure.

Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of EXC have lost 4.3% compared with the industry’s decline of 17.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Exelon currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.