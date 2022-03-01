Exelon's (EXC) 2021 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Exelon Corporation’s EXC 2021 earnings of $2.82 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55 by 10.6%.



The bottom line, however, decreased 12.4% from the year-ago earnings of $3.22 per share. The year-over-year decline in earnings was primarily due to adverse impacts of February 2021 extreme cold weather, and higher net unrealized and realized losses on equity investments.



On a GAAP basis, 2021 earnings were $1.74 per share compared with $2.01 in 2020.

Total Revenues

Exelon's 2022 total revenues of $36.3 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.8 billion by 4.3%. The top line also improved nearly 10% from the year-ago figure of $33.1 billion.

Highlights of the Release

Exelon's 2021 total operating expenses increased nearly 11.6% year over year to $33.8 billion. The increase was due to a rise in purchased power and fuel expenses.



Interest expenses in 2021 were $1.5 billion, down 4% from the year-ago quarter.

Planned Separation

On Feb 1, 2022, Exelon and Constellation Energy Corp. became two separate entities as planned. Exelon will focus solely on transmission and distribution operations, and Constellation Energy will concentrate on power generation and the competitive energy business.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $1,182 million as of Dec 31, 2021 compared with $663 million as of Dec 31, 2020,.



Long-term debt was $35,324 million as of Dec 31, 2021 compared with $35,093 million as of Dec 31, 2020..



Cash provided from operating activities for 2021 was $3,012 million compared with $4,235 million in 2020.

Guidance

Exelon expects its 2022 earnings guidance in the range of $2.18-$2.32 per share. The midpoint of the revised guided range is $2.25, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64 per share for the period.



Exelon has plans to invest $29 billion in the 2022-2025 time period to further strengthen its electric transmission and distribution as well as gas delivery infrastructure.



Exelon expects earnings and dividend per share (subject to board’s approval) to increase in the range of 6-8% through 2025.

Zacks Rank

Exelon has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.



