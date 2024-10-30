Exelon Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

The latest announcement is out from Exelon ( (EXC) ).

Exelon Corporation’s third quarter 2024 results demonstrate robust financial performance with adjusted earnings of $0.71 per share, despite challenging weather conditions. The company reaffirms its full-year earnings guidance and long-term growth targets, driven by strategic investments in energy infrastructure. Notably, Exelon’s utilities achieved top quartile reliability performance, and the company continues to focus on grid resilience and energy affordability. The announcement also includes a declared quarterly dividend and ongoing rate case developments.

