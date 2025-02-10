Exelon to Release Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Exelon Corporation EXC is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 12, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.97% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors That Might Have Impacted EXC's Q4 Performance

Exelon’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have continued to benefit from its reduction in volumetric risk, as nearly 76% of its distribution revenues are decoupled.



The company’s bottom line is expected to have benefited from its rate case activities. New electric and gas rates implemented during the previous quarters in EXC’s service regions should have contributed positively.



Earnings are expected to have benefited from ongoing energy efficiency programs and rising demand from data centers.



The bottom line is also expected to have gained from a large urban footprint in the densely-populated regions and cost-saving initiatives.

EXC’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 59 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 1.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $5.45 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 1.6%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Exelon this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.67%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Exelon carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Dominion Energy D is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 12. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.32% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



D’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 13.59%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 54 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 86.2%.



OGE Energy OGE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 19. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.41% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



OGE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.92%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 48 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 100%.



CenterPoint Energy CNP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 20. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



CNP’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 40 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 25%.





