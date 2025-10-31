Exelon to Release Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Exelon Corporation EXC is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.41% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors That Might Have Impacted EXC’s Q3 Earnings

Exelon’s third-quarter earnings are likely to have continued to benefit from reduced volumetric risks, with nearly 78% of its distribution revenues being decoupled.



Exelon’s third-quarter earnings are expected to have gained from new electric transmission rates effective from June 1, 2025. The company may have further benefited from its extensive presence across densely populated urban areas and continued emphasis on disciplined cost management.



Exelon’s quarterly earnings are expected to have gained from higher demand stemming from data center growth, continued energy efficiency programs, electric vehicle adoption and strong economic growth across its service territories.



However, severe storms and high winds in August caused widespread power outages for customers across northern Illinois. The company, with its efficient team, restored the majority of power outages. Power restoration and repair costs might have increased overall expenses.

EXC’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 76 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year rise of 7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $6.35 billion, indicating an increase of 3.2% from the year-ago reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for EXC

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Exelon this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

Exelon Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Exelon Corporation price-eps-surprise | Exelon Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Exelon carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Eversource Energy ES is slated to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.13% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



ES’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.86%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.12 per share.



Alliant Energy LNT is slated to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.43% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.57%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.17 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 1.7%.



Duke Energy DUK is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 7, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.65% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



DUK’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.43%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.73 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 6.8%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eversource Energy (ES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.