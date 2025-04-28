Exelon to Release Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Exelon Corporation EXC is scheduled to release first-quarter 2025 results on May 1, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.5% in the last reported quarter. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors That Might Have Impacted EXC's Q1 Performance

Exelon’s first-quarter earnings are expected to have continued to benefit from its reduction in volumetric risk, as nearly 78% of its distribution revenues are decoupled.



The company’s bottom line is expected to have benefited from its rate case activities. New electric and gas rates implemented during the first and previous quarters in EXC’s service regions should have contributed positively.



The bottom line is expected to have benefited from ongoing energy efficiency programs and rising demand from data centers. It might have also gained from a large urban footprint in the densely populated regions and cost-saving initiatives.



However, in February 2025, Exelon’s Atlantic City, Delmarva Power and Potomac Electric Power units were hit by strong winds that led to power outages for its customers. This might have resulted in higher operating expenses to restore the power, offsetting some of the positives in the first quarter.

Q1 Expectations for EXC

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 13%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $6.36 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 5.3%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Exelon this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.



Exelon Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Exelon Corporation price-eps-surprise | Exelon Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +5.83%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Exelon carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors may also consider the following players from the same industry as these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Dominion Energy D is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.74% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



D’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 13.59%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 77 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 40%.



Evergy EVRG is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 8. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.70% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



EVRG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 64 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 18.5%.



Alliant Energy LNT is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 8. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.57% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.73%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 56 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year decrease of 9.7%.





