Exelon Reaffirms FY25 Outlook - Update

November 04, 2025 — 08:00 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, electric utility Exelon Corp. (EXC) reaffirmed its adjusted operating earnings guidance for the full year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted operating earnings in the range of $2.64 to $2.74 per share.

On average, five analysts polled expect earnings of $2.69 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company is also reaffirming its operating earnings compounded annual growth of 5 to 7 percent from 2024 to 2028.

On Wednesday, Exelon's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share on Exelon's common stock, payable on December 15, 2025, to Exelon's shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2025.

