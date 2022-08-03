Exelon Reaffirms FY22 Outlook; Q2 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, electric utility Exelon Corp. (EXC) reaffirmed its operating earnings guidance for full-year 2022 in the range of $2.18 to $2.32 per share.

On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.26 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, the company reported net income of $465 million or $0.47 per share, up from $401 million or $0.33 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, operating earnings were $0.44 per share, compared to $0.36 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Operating revenue for the quarter increased to $4.24 billion from $4.02 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.46 per share on revenues of $3.99 billion for the quarter.

