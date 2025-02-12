Exelon Q4 Earnings Beat Market; Declares Dividend, Sees FY25 Earnings Above Street

(RTTNews) - Utility company Exelon Corp. (EXC), while reporting higher fourth-quarter results, on Wednesday issued fiscal 2025 earnings view, expecting year-over-year growth. The company also declared a dividend.

For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to shareholders grew to $647 million from last year's $617 million.

Earnings per share were $0.64, higher than prior year's $0.62. On an adjusted basis, the prior year's operating earnings were $0.60 per share.

The Wall Street analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $0.59 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating revenues grew to $5.47 billion from last year's $5.37 billion. The Street was looking for revenues of $5.44 billion for the quarter.

Further, for fiscal 2025, Exelon projects adjusted operating earnings of $2.64 to $2.74 per share, higher than last year's $2.50 per share.

The analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.63 per share.

In addition, Exelon's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on March 14, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 24.

The company also projected to invest $38 billion of capital expenditures over the next four years, an increase of 10 percent versus the prior plan to support customer needs and grid reliability.

The plan would result in expected rate base growth of 7.4 percent and operating earnings per share compounded annual growth of 5-7 percent from 2024 to 2028.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Exelon shares were gaining around 1.04 percent to trade at $42.80

