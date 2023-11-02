News & Insights

Exelon Q3 Profit Rises

November 02, 2023

(RTTNews) - Exelon Corporation (EXC) Thursday reported net income of $700 million or $0.70 per share for the third quarter, higher than $676 million or $0.68 per share in the same quarter a year ago, helped by growth in revenue.

Excluding special items, earnings were $0.67 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Operating revenues increased to $5.980 billion from $4.845 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $5.05 billion.

For the full year, the company has narrowed its outlook for adjusted operating earnings per share to $2.32-$2.40 from $2.30-$2.42. Analysts expect earnings of $2.36 per share.

