Exelon Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

August 01, 2024 — 08:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Exelon Corporation (EXC), a utility company, Thursday reported net income of $0.45 per share for the second quarter, higher than $0.34 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, operating earnings were $0.47 per share, up from $0.41 per share last year. Analysts' average estimate stood at $0.40 per share.

Looking ahead, Exelon Chief Financial Officer Jeanne Jones said, " we remain on track to deliver adjusted operating earnings at the midpoint or better of $2.40 to $2.50 per share for the full year."

The consensus estimate for full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

