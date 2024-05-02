News & Insights

Exelon Q1 Earnings Miss, While Revenue Rises

May 02, 2024 — 08:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Utility company Exelon Corporation (EXC) Thursday reported net profit of $658 million or $0.66 per share, lower than $669 million or $0.67 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Earnings, however missed analysts' view.

Excluding special items, adjusted operating earnings were $685 million or $0.68 per share compared with $696 million or $0.70 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $6.043 billion from $5.563 billion in the previous year.

Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.70 per share on revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, Exelon has reaffirmed its full-year adjusted operating earnings outlook in the range of $2.40 per share -$2.50 per share. The consensus estimate stands at $2.44 per share.

