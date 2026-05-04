Exelon to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Exelon Corporation EXC is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 6, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 11.32% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors That Might Have Impacted EXC’s Q1 Earnings

Exelon’s first-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from lower exposure to volumetric risk, as nearly 76% of its distribution revenues are decoupled.



Gas and electric rates implemented across EXC’s service regions in prior quarters are likely to have contributed to its performance. The company may have also benefited from its strong footprint in densely populated urban regions, along with its focus on customer affordability through cost control and innovation.



Robust economic growth, growing data center demand, rising electrification and electric vehicle adoption, increased renewable energy integration and continued energy efficiency efforts are expected to have bolstered Exelon’s quarterly performance.



However, winter storms and strong winds in February and March led to widespread power outages for customers across Maryland and Northern Illinois. While the company’s efficient teams restored most of the outages, the associated repair and restoration work is likely to have pushed up overall expenses.

Q1 Expectations for EXC

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year decline of 3.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $6.91 billion, indicating an increase of 2.9% from the year-ago reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for EXC

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Exelon this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

Exelon Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Exelon Corporation price-eps-surprise | Exelon Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.19%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Exelon carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Ameren Corporation AEE is slated to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 5, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.29% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



AEE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 9.27%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.17 per share, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 9.4%.



Duke Energy Corporation DUK is slated to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 5, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.31% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.79 per share, which implies a year-over-year rise of 1.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales stands at $8.40 billion, which suggests a year-over-year improvement of 1.8%.



Vistra Corporation VST is slated to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 7, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.79% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



VST’s long-term earnings growth rate is 18.89%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $2.21 per share, which suggests a massive year-over-year rise of 380.4%.

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Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.