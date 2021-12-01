Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Exelon is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = US$5.2b ÷ (US$133b - US$16b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Exelon has an ROCE of 4.4%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 4.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Exelon's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Exelon here for free.

So How Is Exelon's ROCE Trending?

Over the past five years, Exelon's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Exelon in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. This probably explains why Exelon is paying out 46% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

The Bottom Line

In a nutshell, Exelon has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Since the stock has gained an impressive 89% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Exelon we've found 4 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Exelon isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

