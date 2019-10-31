Exelon Narrows FY19 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its third-quarter financial results on Thursday, Exelon Corp (EXC) said it is narrowing its outlook fiscal 2019 adjusted operating earnings to a range of $3.05 to $3.20 per share from the prior range of $3.00 to $3.30 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.14 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said it is on track to invest more than $5.4 billion at its electric and gas companies by year end to enhance reliability and resiliency.

Exelon also announced an additional $100 million in annual cost savings at Exelon Generation beginning in 2022, adding to the more than $900 million in company-wide cost savings already announced between 2015 and 2018.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.