Exelon Narrows 2022 EPS Guidance Range

November 03, 2022 — 09:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Exelon Corp. (EXC) has narrowed its guidance range for full year 2022 adjusted operating earnings per share guidance to $2.21-$2.29 per share, from $2.18-$2.32 per share. The company also reaffirmed its 6-8% earnings per share growth from 2021-2025.

Exelon CEO Chris Crane said: "Exelon continues its strong operational performance, with ComEd and PECO achieving best on record SAIFI performance. We are on track to invest more than $6.9 billion at our electric and gas companies by year end to enhance reliability and resiliency."

Third quarter adjusted operating earnings increased to $0.75 per share from $0.53 per share, last year. GAAP net income from continuing operations increased to $0.68 per share from $0.47, prior year. Operating revenues declined to $4.85 billion from $4.86 billion, prior year.

