Exelon Introduces 2022 Adj. Operating Earnings Guidance For New Company - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Exelon Corp. (EXC) announced 2022 adjusted operating earnings guidance for the new company of $2.18-$2.32 per share, which is up from revised guidance for utilities plus the Exelon holding company of $2.06-$2.14 per share in 2021. Exelon said this is driven by increased investment on behalf of customers at the utilities as well as updated revenues at PECO from recent rate cases.

Exelon targets a 60 percent dividend payout ratio of operating earnings and growth in line with operating earnings through 2025.

