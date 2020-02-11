Markets
Exelon Guides FY20 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Exelon Corp (EXC) initiated its adjusted operating earnings outlook for the full year 2020, reflecting growth in Utilities, offset by lower realized energy and capacity revenues.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted operating earnings in a range of $3.00 to $3.30 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.03 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

