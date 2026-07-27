Exelon Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Exelon Corporation EXC is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.25% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors Likely to Influence EXC’s Q2 Results

Exelon’s second-quarter earnings are expected to have witnessed the benefits of lower exposure to volumetric risk, with nearly 76% of its distribution revenues being decoupled.



Gas and electric rates rolled out across EXC’s service territories in prior quarters are likely to have provided additional support. The company may have additionally gained from its significant presence in densely populated urban areas and its focus on maintaining customer affordability through innovation and effective cost management.



Strong economic growth, increasing demand from data centers, rising electrification and electric vehicle adoption, greater renewable energy integration and ongoing energy efficiency initiatives are expected to have supported Exelon’s quarterly performance.



However, multiple severe thunderstorms, accompanied by strong winds in April, caused widespread power outages across Northern Illinois. Although the company’s crews restored power to the majority of impacted customers, the related repair and restoration efforts are likely to have resulted in higher overall expenses.

Q2 Expectations for EXC

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year rise of 10.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $5.72 billion, indicating an increase of 5.3% from the year-ago reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for EXC

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Exelon this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

Exelon Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Exelon Corporation price-eps-surprise | Exelon Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -1.23%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Exelon carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Ameren Corporation AEE is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.19% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



AEE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.68%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.08 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 6.9%.



Edison International EIX is slated to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.66% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



EIX’s long-term earnings growth rate is 2.10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.02 per share, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 5.2%.



The Southern Company SO is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.16% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



SO’s long-term earnings growth rate is 11.15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.01 per share, which calls for a year-over-year jump of 11%.

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Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.