Exelon (EXC) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Exelon Corporation EXC is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 21, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.47% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Exelon’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from new distribution rates that were implemented during the previous quarters in its service territories.



The company’s bottom line is also likely to have benefited from energy efficiency programs, urban footprints in the densely-populated regions and cost-saving initiatives.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 58 cents per share, indicating an increase of 34.88% from the prior-year levels.



The consensus mark for revenues is pinned at $4.91 billion, implying an improvement of 5.1% from a year ago.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Exelon this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Exelon Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Exelon Corporation price-eps-surprise | Exelon Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.69%.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Exelon carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

