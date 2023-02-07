Exelon (EXC) to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Exelon Corporation EXC is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 financial results on Feb 14, before market open. The company had delivered an earnings surprise of 4.17% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Exelon Corporation’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the implementation of new rates at DPL Delaware Natural Gas Base Rate Case.



The company’ fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from strong customer demand and decoupled distribution rates, which reduce volumetric risk.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 52.22%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $4.52 billion, implying a year-over-year decline of 53.07%.

Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Exelon this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Exelon Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Exelon Corporation price-eps-surprise | Exelon Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Exelon carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.



Entergy ETR is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 16, 2023, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.3% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.



Entergy’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share (EPS) is $6.68, implying a year-over-year increase of 4.7%.



Public Service Enterprise Group PEG is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 21, 2023, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.72% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.



Public Service Enterprise Group’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 2.36%. Its current dividend yield is 3.53%, compared with Zacks S&P 500 composite's average of 1.51%.



TransAlta TAC is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 23, 2023, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +26% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is 93 cents, indicating a year-over-year increase of 41.16%. TransAlta’ current dividend yield is 1.8%, compared with Zacks S&P 500 composite's average of 1.51%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





