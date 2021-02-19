Exelon (EXC) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Exelon Corporation EXC is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2020 earnings on Feb 24, before the market opens. This utility delivered an earnings surprise of 19.5% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

With the easing of restrictions, demand from commercial and industrial customers is expected to have improved from the low levels touched during the pandemic-induced shutdown. This is likely to have led to a stable demand from the residential group. Moreover, this should positively impact fourth-quarter results.



Exelon took initiatives to effectively manage expenses. This is likely to have positive impacted fourth-quarter earnings. The company’s systematic hedging program is likely to have safeguarded commodity price risks for expected generation.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $8.3 billion and 73 cents, respectively. The estimated figures indicate a decline of 0.5% and 12.1%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Exelon this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here as you will see below.

Exelon Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Exelon Corporation price-eps-surprise | Exelon Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +2.34%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Exelon carries a Zacks Rank #3.

