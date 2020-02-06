Exelon (EXC) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Exelon Corporation EXC is set to report fourth-quarter results on Feb 11. The company came up with a positive earnings surprise of 4.6% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this utility prior to the earnings announcement.



Factors at Play



Exelon’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from the company’s cost-saving initiatives.



The sudden spike in demand due to unreasonably cold weather in Illinois in November was addressed through continuous operation of its six nuclear plants therein. This is likely to have a positive impact on results in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 73 cents per share, indicating 25.8% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



What Our Quantitative Model Predicts



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Exelon this time around. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP (which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate) and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Exelon Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Exelon Corporation price-eps-surprise | Exelon Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Exelon carries a Zacks Rank #3.



