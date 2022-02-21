Exelon (EXC) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Exelon Corporation EXC is expected to release fourth-quarter 2021 earnings soon. This utility delivered a negative earnings surprise of 0.9% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

Exelon’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from strong demand from commercial and industrial customers. Cost disciple is expected to have boosted margins. Exelon’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from new electric and distribution rates that became effective from Sep 17, 2021.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $7.8 billion and 85 cents, respectively. The bottom-line projection indicates an increase of 11.8% from the year-ago quarter while the top-line estimate suggests a 3.9% year-over-year decline.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Exelon this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -8.24%.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Exelon carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.



Avista Corporation AVA is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 23 before market open. Avista has an Earnings ESP of +3.70% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVA’s 2021 EPS has indicates 8.4% year-over-year growth.



American Electric Power AEP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 24 before market open. American Electric Power has an Earnings ESP of +0.43% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEP’s 2022 EPS implies a 6.2% year-over-year rise.



TransAlta Corporation TAC is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 24 before market open. TransAlta has an Earnings ESP of +100.00% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAC’s 2022 EPS points to an improvement of 143.07% year over year.



