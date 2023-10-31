Exelon (EXC) to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Exelon Corporation EXC is scheduled to release third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.5% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Exelon’s third-quarter earnings are expected to continue benefiting from its reduction in volumetric risk as nearly 73% of its distribution revenues are decoupled.



The company’s quarterly performance is also likely to have gained from new distribution rates that were implemented during the previous quarters in its service territories of Delmarva Power & Light Company, Commonwealth Edison Company and PECO Energy Company.



The company’s bottom line is also likely to have benefited from energy efficiency programs and cost-saving initiatives.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 68 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 9.3%.



The consensus mark for revenues is pinned at $4.96 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 2.4%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Exelon this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.



Exelon Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Exelon Corporation price-eps-surprise | Exelon Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -2.45%.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Exelon carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



NiSource Inc. NI is expected to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov 1, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +18.52% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



NI’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 14 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 40%.



Consolidated Edison ED is likely to report an earnings beat when it announces third-quarter results on Nov 2, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.93% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



ED’s long-term earnings growth rate is 2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.58 per share.



TransAlta TAC is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov 7, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +15.26% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 32 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 88.2%. The consensus mark for 2023 earnings is pinned at $1.44 per share, implying a year-over-year improvement of 1,900%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.