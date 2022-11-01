Exelon (EXC) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Exelon Corporation EXC is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 3. The utility delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 2.76% for the last four reported quarters.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

Exelon’s third-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from cost management, strong demand from customers and decoupled distribution rates, which reduce volumetric risk.



Exelon’s third-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from new electric and gas rates effective in PECO Energy Company’s service territories.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $5.01 billion and 72 cents, respectively. The bottom-line and top-line projections indicate a decline of 33.9% and 43.8%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Exelon this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Exelon Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Exelon Corporation price-eps-surprise | Exelon Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: Exelon’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Exelon carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov 3. PNW has an Earnings ESP of +1.65% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PNW’s 2023 EPS indicates 5.2% year-over-year growth.



Ameren Corporation AEE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov 3. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.41% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Ameren’s long-term (three to five-year) earnings growth is currently pegged at 7.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEE’s 2022 and 2023 EPS indicates 6.2% and 7% year-over-year growth, respectively.



The AES Corporation AES is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov 3. The company has an Earnings ESP of +3.42% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



AES Corp.’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 8.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AES’ 2022 and 2023 EPS indicates 5.9% and 10% year-over-year growth, respectively.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





