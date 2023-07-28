Exelon (EXC) to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Exelon Corporation EXC is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 6.06% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Exelon’s second-quarter earnings are expected to benefit from new distribution rates that were implemented during the first quarter in service territories of Delmarva Power & Light Company, Commonwealth Edison Company and PECO Energy Company.



The company’s second-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from its reduction in volumetric risk as approximately 73% of its distribution revenues are decoupled.



The bottom line is also likely to benefit from energy efficiency programs and cost-saving initiatives. Such initiatives are expected to result in lower operating and maintenance (O&M) expenses.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 6.8%.



The consensus mark for revenues is pinned at $4.38 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 3.4%.



Our model predicts O&M expenses of $1,001.1 million during the to-be-reported quarter, down 9.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Exelon this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here as you will see below.



Exelon Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Exelon Corporation price-eps-surprise | Exelon Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.12%.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Exelon carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors may also consider the following players from the same industry as these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. PEG is expected to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug 1, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



PEG’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 4.85%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.33% in the last four quarters.



TransAlta TAC is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug 4, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +217.65% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 6 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 125%. The consensus mark for 2023 earnings is pinned at $1.03 per share, implying a year-over-year improvement of 1,387.5%.



ALLETE ALE is likely to report an earnings beat when it announces second-quarter results on Aug 8, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.56% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



ALE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 16.4%.



