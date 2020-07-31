Exelon (EXC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Exelon Corporation EXC is scheduled to release second-quarter 2020 earnings on Aug 4, before the market opens. This utility delivered an earnings surprise of 2.4% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

Demand from commercial and industrial (C&I) customers is expected to have declined in the second quarter due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. However, stay-at-home directives are expected to have resulted in higher demand from the residential class. This in turn is likely to have marginally offset the decline in demand from the C&I space in the second quarter.



Encouragingly, it took initiatives to lower expenses. Warmer June summer weather is likely to have further boosted residential load in the second quarter, thereby benefiting the company.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $7.44 billion and 42 cents, respectively. The estimated figures indicate a decline of 3.3% and 30%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Exelon this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here as you will see below.

Exelon Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Exelon Corporation price-eps-surprise | Exelon Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Exelon carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.

WEC Energy Group WEC is slated to release second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 4. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.96% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP is slated to release second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +7.87% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW is slated to release second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.07% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.